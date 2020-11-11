Home >Companies >Company Results >Abbott India Q2 result: Net profit rises 1% to 181 crore
Abbott India had posted a net profit of ₹178.33 crore in July-September quarter of previous fiscal. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Abbott India had posted a net profit of 178.33 crore in July-September quarter of previous fiscal. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Abbott India Q2 result: Net profit rises 1% to 181 crore

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 05:29 PM IST PTI

Revenue from operations remained flat at 1,054.85 crore during the quarter under review as compared with 1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India said

NEW DELHI : Drug maker Abbott India on Wednesday reported a 1.34% increase in net profit at 180.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of 178.33 crore in July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations remained flat at 1,054.85 crore during the quarter under review as compared with 1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

The extended lockdown on account of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in demand in some therapeutic areas and resulted in lower sales, it added.

The company continues to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures in an attempt to mitigate any adverse impact, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout