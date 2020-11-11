Subscribe
Abbott India Q2 result: Net profit rises 1% to 181 crore
1 min read . 05:29 PM IST PTI

Revenue from operations remained flat at 1,054.85 crore during the quarter under review as compared with 1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India said

NEW DELHI : Drug maker Abbott India on Wednesday reported a 1.34% increase in net profit at 180.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Revenue from operations remained flat at 1,054.85 crore during the quarter under review as compared with 1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

The extended lockdown on account of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in demand in some therapeutic areas and resulted in lower sales, it added.

The company continues to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures in an attempt to mitigate any adverse impact, it said.

