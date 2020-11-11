Abbott India Q2 result: Net profit rises 1% to 181 crore

Abbott India Q2 result: Net profit rises 1% to ₹181 crore1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Drug maker Abbott India on Wednesday reported a 1.34% increase in net profit at ₹180.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹178.33 crore in July-September quarter of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations remained flat at ₹1,054.85 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.
The extended lockdown on account of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in demand in some therapeutic areas and resulted in lower sales, it added.
The company continues to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures in an attempt to mitigate any adverse impact, it said.
