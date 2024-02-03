Abbott India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.99% YoY

Abbott India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.34% & the profit increased by 25.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.81% and the profit decreased by 0.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.46% q-o-q & increased by 2.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹146.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 25.98% Y-o-Y.
Abbott India has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, 5.42% return in the last 6 months, and 13.28% YTD return.
Currently, Abbott India has a market cap of ₹55008.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹26381.65 & ₹19778.07 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Abbott India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1437.14
|1494.14
|-3.81%
|1326.48
|+8.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|139.19
|142.7
|-2.46%
|135.24
|+2.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.97
|17.84
|+0.73%
|17.81
|+0.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|1067.42
|1131.1
|-5.63%
|1027.8
|+3.85%
|Operating Income
|369.72
|363.04
|+1.84%
|298.68
|+23.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|422.16
|415.42
|+1.62%
|334.83
|+26.08%
|Net Income
|310.98
|312.94
|-0.63%
|246.83
|+25.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|146.34
|147.27
|-0.63%
|116.16
|+25.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹310.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1437.14Cr
