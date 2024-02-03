Abbott India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.99% YoY

Abbott India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.34% & the profit increased by 25.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.81% and the profit decreased by 0.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.46% q-o-q & increased by 2.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹146.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 25.98% Y-o-Y.

Abbott India has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, 5.42% return in the last 6 months, and 13.28% YTD return.

Currently, Abbott India has a market cap of ₹55008.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹26381.65 & ₹19778.07 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Abbott India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1437.14 1494.14 -3.81% 1326.48 +8.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 139.19 142.7 -2.46% 135.24 +2.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.97 17.84 +0.73% 17.81 +0.9% Total Operating Expense 1067.42 1131.1 -5.63% 1027.8 +3.85% Operating Income 369.72 363.04 +1.84% 298.68 +23.78% Net Income Before Taxes 422.16 415.42 +1.62% 334.83 +26.08% Net Income 310.98 312.94 -0.63% 246.83 +25.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 146.34 147.27 -0.63% 116.16 +25.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹310.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1437.14Cr

