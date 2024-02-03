Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Abbott India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.99% YoY

Abbott India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.99% YoY

Livemint

Abbott India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.34% YoY & profit increased by 25.99% YoY

Abbott India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Abbott India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.34% & the profit increased by 25.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.81% and the profit decreased by 0.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.46% q-o-q & increased by 2.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 23.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 146.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 25.98% Y-o-Y.

Abbott India has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, 5.42% return in the last 6 months, and 13.28% YTD return.

Currently, Abbott India has a market cap of 55008.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 26381.65 & 19778.07 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Abbott India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1437.141494.14-3.81%1326.48+8.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total139.19142.7-2.46%135.24+2.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.9717.84+0.73%17.81+0.9%
Total Operating Expense1067.421131.1-5.63%1027.8+3.85%
Operating Income369.72363.04+1.84%298.68+23.78%
Net Income Before Taxes422.16415.42+1.62%334.83+26.08%
Net Income310.98312.94-0.63%246.83+25.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS146.34147.27-0.63%116.16+25.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹310.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1437.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.