Abbott India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.04% YOY

Abbott India Q4 Results Live : Abbott India announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 7.49% increase in revenue and a 24.04% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a slight growth in revenue by 0.1% but a decrease in profit by 7.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 4.35% quarter-on-quarter and 14.63% year-on-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, decreased by 15.79% sequentially but grew by 20.63% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹135.09, marking a 24.03% increase year-on-year.

Abbott India's stock performance in the market includes -4.06% return in the last week, 7.05% return in the last 6 months, and 11.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, Abbott India holds a market capitalization of ₹54318.32 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹29638.95 & ₹20478.8 respectively.

Analysts' ratings on Abbott India as of 11 May, 2024, indicate that out of 4 analysts, 2 have a Buy rating and 2 have a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation being Strong Buy.

Abbott India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1438.63 1437.14 +0.1% 1338.4 +7.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 145.24 139.19 +4.35% 126.7 +14.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.19 17.97 +1.22% 17.34 +4.9% Total Operating Expense 1127.29 1067.42 +5.61% 1080.3 +4.35% Operating Income 311.34 369.72 -15.79% 258.1 +20.63% Net Income Before Taxes 389.68 422.16 -7.69% 308.41 +26.35% Net Income 287.06 310.98 -7.69% 231.42 +24.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 135.09 146.34 -7.69% 108.92 +24.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹287.06Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1438.63Cr

