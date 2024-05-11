Hello User
Abbott India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.04% YOY

Abbott India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.04% YOY

Livemint

Abbott India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.49% YoY & profit increased by 24.04% YoY

Abbott India Q4 Results Live

Abbott India Q4 Results Live : Abbott India announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 7.49% increase in revenue and a 24.04% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a slight growth in revenue by 0.1% but a decrease in profit by 7.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 4.35% quarter-on-quarter and 14.63% year-on-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, decreased by 15.79% sequentially but grew by 20.63% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 135.09, marking a 24.03% increase year-on-year.

Abbott India's stock performance in the market includes -4.06% return in the last week, 7.05% return in the last 6 months, and 11.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, Abbott India holds a market capitalization of 54318.32 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 29638.95 & 20478.8 respectively.

Analysts' ratings on Abbott India as of 11 May, 2024, indicate that out of 4 analysts, 2 have a Buy rating and 2 have a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation being Strong Buy.

Abbott India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1438.631437.14+0.1%1338.4+7.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total145.24139.19+4.35%126.7+14.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.1917.97+1.22%17.34+4.9%
Total Operating Expense1127.291067.42+5.61%1080.3+4.35%
Operating Income311.34369.72-15.79%258.1+20.63%
Net Income Before Taxes389.68422.16-7.69%308.41+26.35%
Net Income287.06310.98-7.69%231.42+24.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS135.09146.34-7.69%108.92+24.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹287.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1438.63Cr

