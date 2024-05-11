Abbott India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.04% YOY

Abbott India Q4 Results Live : Abbott India announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 7.49% increase in revenue and a 24.04% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a slight growth in revenue by 0.1% but a decrease in profit by 7.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant increase of 4.35% quarter-on-quarter and 14.63% year-on-year.
Operating income, on the other hand, decreased by 15.79% sequentially but grew by 20.63% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹135.09, marking a 24.03% increase year-on-year.
Abbott India's stock performance in the market includes -4.06% return in the last week, 7.05% return in the last 6 months, and 11.86% year-to-date return.
Currently, Abbott India holds a market capitalization of ₹54318.32 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹29638.95 & ₹20478.8 respectively.
Analysts' ratings on Abbott India as of 11 May, 2024, indicate that out of 4 analysts, 2 have a Buy rating and 2 have a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation being Strong Buy.
Abbott India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1438.63
|1437.14
|+0.1%
|1338.4
|+7.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|145.24
|139.19
|+4.35%
|126.7
|+14.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.19
|17.97
|+1.22%
|17.34
|+4.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|1127.29
|1067.42
|+5.61%
|1080.3
|+4.35%
|Operating Income
|311.34
|369.72
|-15.79%
|258.1
|+20.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|389.68
|422.16
|-7.69%
|308.41
|+26.35%
|Net Income
|287.06
|310.98
|-7.69%
|231.42
|+24.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|135.09
|146.34
|-7.69%
|108.92
|+24.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹287.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1438.63Cr
