ABC Gas International Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

ABC Gas International Q1 Results Live : ABC Gas International Q1 Results Live: ABC Gas International declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% and the profit came at ₹0.04 crore. It is noteworthy that ABC Gas International had declared a loss of ₹0.09 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 100% both quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financials.
Operating income was another bright spot for ABC Gas International, showing an impressive increase of 68.6% q-o-q and a 28.04% rise Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.21, which represents a substantial increase of 147.73% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders.
ABC Gas International has also delivered strong returns over various time periods. The company has delivered a 4.99% return in the last week, an 85.23% return in the last six months, and an 89.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's robust performance in the stock market.
Currently, ABC Gas International has a market capitalization of ₹20 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹100.95 and ₹37, respectively. These metrics indicate the volatility and potential growth in the company's stock value.
ABC Gas International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.26
|0
|+0%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0.03
|-100%
|0.02
|-100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-100%
|0
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.32
|0.18
|+77.73%
|0.08
|+307.36%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|-0.18
|+68.6%
|-0.08
|+28.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.04
|0.65
|-93.42%
|-0.09
|+149.13%
|Net Income
|0.04
|0.63
|-93.27%
|-0.09
|+149.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.21
|0.48
|-56.21%
|-0.44
|+147.73%
