ABC Gas International Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
ABC Gas International Q1 Results Live : ABC Gas International Q1 Results Live: ABC Gas International declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% and the profit came at 0.04 crore. It is noteworthy that ABC Gas International had declared a loss of 0.09 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 100% both quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financials.

Operating income was another bright spot for ABC Gas International, showing an impressive increase of 68.6% q-o-q and a 28.04% rise Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 0.21, which represents a substantial increase of 147.73% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders.

ABC Gas International has also delivered strong returns over various time periods. The company has delivered a 4.99% return in the last week, an 85.23% return in the last six months, and an 89.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's robust performance in the stock market.

Currently, ABC Gas International has a market capitalization of 20 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 100.95 and 37, respectively. These metrics indicate the volatility and potential growth in the company's stock value.

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.260+0%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00.03-100%0.02-100%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-100%0-100%
Total Operating Expense0.320.18+77.73%0.08+307.36%
Operating Income-0.06-0.18+68.6%-0.08+28.04%
Net Income Before Taxes0.040.65-93.42%-0.09+149.13%
Net Income0.040.63-93.27%-0.09+149.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.210.48-56.21%-0.44+147.73%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
