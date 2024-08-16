ABC Gas International Q1 results : profit at ₹0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

ABC Gas International Q1 Results Live : ABC Gas International Q1 Results Live: ABC Gas International declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% and the profit came at ₹0.04 crore. It is noteworthy that ABC Gas International had declared a loss of ₹0.09 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 100% both quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's financials.

Operating income was another bright spot for ABC Gas International, showing an impressive increase of 68.6% q-o-q and a 28.04% rise Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.21, which represents a substantial increase of 147.73% Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders.

ABC Gas International has also delivered strong returns over various time periods. The company has delivered a 4.99% return in the last week, an 85.23% return in the last six months, and an 89.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's robust performance in the stock market.

Currently, ABC Gas International has a market capitalization of ₹20 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹100.95 and ₹37, respectively. These metrics indicate the volatility and potential growth in the company's stock value.

ABC Gas International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.26 0 +0% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0.03 -100% 0.02 -100% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -100% 0 -100% Total Operating Expense 0.32 0.18 +77.73% 0.08 +307.36% Operating Income -0.06 -0.18 +68.6% -0.08 +28.04% Net Income Before Taxes 0.04 0.65 -93.42% -0.09 +149.13% Net Income 0.04 0.63 -93.27% -0.09 +149.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.21 0.48 -56.21% -0.44 +147.73%