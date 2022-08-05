ABFRL reports June quarter net profit of 94 crore

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., (ABFRL) on Friday reported a net profit of ₹94.44 crore for the three months ended June, the company informed the stock exchanges. The company that operates retail brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly had posted a loss of ₹352.15 crore in the year-ago period.

