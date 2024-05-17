Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.09% YOY

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.09% YOY

Livemint

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.04% YoY & profit decreased by 49.09% YoY

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Abhinav Capital Services declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.04% & the profit decreased by 49.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.89% and the profit decreased by 49.6%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 74.38% q-o-q & increased by 248.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.85% q-o-q & decreased by 56.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.18 for Q4 which decreased by 48.98% Y-o-Y.

Abhinav Capital Services has delivered -1.6% return in the last 1 week, 48.12% return in last 6 months and 52.01% YTD return.

Currently, Abhinav Capital Services has a market cap of 128.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 239 & 80 respectively.

Abhinav Capital Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.313.35-30.89%2.34-1.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.13+74.38%0.07+248.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense1.381.22+12.37%0.16+751.08%
Operating Income0.942.12-55.85%2.18-56.93%
Net Income Before Taxes0.942.12-55.85%2.18-56.93%
Net Income0.821.62-49.6%1.6-49.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.182.34-49.57%2.31-48.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.31Cr

