Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.09% YOY

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.04% YoY & profit decreased by 49.09% YoY

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Abhinav Capital Services declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.04% & the profit decreased by 49.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.89% and the profit decreased by 49.6%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 74.38% q-o-q & increased by 248.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 55.85% q-o-q & decreased by 56.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q4 which decreased by 48.98% Y-o-Y.

Abhinav Capital Services has delivered -1.6% return in the last 1 week, 48.12% return in last 6 months and 52.01% YTD return.

Currently, Abhinav Capital Services has a market cap of ₹128.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹239 & ₹80 respectively.

Abhinav Capital Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.31 3.35 -30.89% 2.34 -1.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.13 +74.38% 0.07 +248.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 1.38 1.22 +12.37% 0.16 +751.08% Operating Income 0.94 2.12 -55.85% 2.18 -56.93% Net Income Before Taxes 0.94 2.12 -55.85% 2.18 -56.93% Net Income 0.82 1.62 -49.6% 1.6 -49.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.18 2.34 -49.57% 2.31 -48.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2.31Cr

