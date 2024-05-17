Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.09% YOY

Abhinav Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Abhinav Capital Services declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.04% & the profit decreased by 49.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.89% and the profit decreased by 49.6%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 74.38% q-o-q & increased by 248.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 55.85% q-o-q & decreased by 56.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q4 which decreased by 48.98% Y-o-Y.
Abhinav Capital Services has delivered -1.6% return in the last 1 week, 48.12% return in last 6 months and 52.01% YTD return.
Currently, Abhinav Capital Services has a market cap of ₹128.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹239 & ₹80 respectively.
Abhinav Capital Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.31
|3.35
|-30.89%
|2.34
|-1.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.13
|+74.38%
|0.07
|+248.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.38
|1.22
|+12.37%
|0.16
|+751.08%
|Operating Income
|0.94
|2.12
|-55.85%
|2.18
|-56.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.94
|2.12
|-55.85%
|2.18
|-56.93%
|Net Income
|0.82
|1.62
|-49.6%
|1.6
|-49.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.18
|2.34
|-49.57%
|2.31
|-48.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.31Cr
