ACC's shares gain 4% after strong Q3 performance

MUMBAI: Shares of ACC Ltd gained as much as 3.79% after the cement major's consolidated net profit rose 20.26% to ₹363.85 crore, and net sales increased 0.26% to ₹3,537.31 crore in the September quarter.

At 11:35 am, ACC Ltd was trading at ₹1,577.35 up 0.93% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 0.56% to 40,657.29.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) grew by nearly 22% year-on-year to ₹540.67 crore in Q3 September 2020 as against ₹443.49 in Q3 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 20.47% to ₹671 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019. Operating EBITDA margin rose by 328 basis points to 19.4% in Q3 September 2020 compared with 16.1% in Q3 September 2019, supported by efficiency and cost reduction.

Analysts at Yes securities in a note said, "Amidst sluggish pace of construction and infrastructure activities in urban areas, ACC reported a flattish volume growth year on year at 6.49 metric tonnes during Q3CY20 on the back of strong demand scenario in individual home builders segment. Company delivered a big beat on EBITDA level—20% above our estimates and 17% above consensus estimates. EBITDA stood at ₹670 crore up 20.5% year on year while EBITDA per tonne came in at ₹1,010 up 21.8% year on year. ACC is trading at EV/EBITDA of 8.4 times and EV/te of $79 on calendar year 2022E. We assign revised target price of ₹1,804 per share from previous target price of ₹1,532." The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Motilal Oswal in a result note said "ACC trades at a 35–60% valuation discount to peers Shree, UltraTech, and Ramco is excessive as, ACC has arrested its market share losses since calender year 2017, its net cash balance sheet is 18% of market cap, renders it well-placed to withstand any extended disruption from covid-19, and with planned capacity expansions in calender year 2022, the proportion of inefficient assets would decline, improving profitability."

"ACC is trading at 9 times calender year 2022E EV/EBITDA, 20% discount to the past five-year average of 11.4 times to arrive at target price of ₹1,805," it added. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Emkay Global said cost savings in progress, improvement in cement demand after the easing of lockdowns surprised positively. "... we recently upgraded earnings estimates for the entire sector. ACC is working on cost saving strategies and started an initiative 'Project Parvat' in calendar year 2019 with an aim to reduce fixed costs by ₹200 per tonnes in calendar year 2020-2021."

The savings were to be achieved through improving efficiencies in procurement and supply chain and lowering distribution costs. Higher inter-company purchases in nine months calendar year 2020 up 1.9 times year on year indicates progress in achieving benefits of the Master Supply Agreement signed between ACC and Ambuja, Emkay said. "We maintain Buy with a target price of ₹1,774. Key downside risks include lower-than-estimated cement demand growth, which in turn, may impact prices".

In its outlook, ACC said, "The company believes that our country's economic recovery is underway and the economy will bounce back strongly in the next few quarters. The Government's thrust on infrastructure development, increased spending through measures aimed at reviving the rural economy and a sharper focus on the affordable housing segment is expected to drive strong resurgence of cement demand and bring growth opportunities for the cement sector going forward."

ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete.

