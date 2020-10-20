ACC's shares gain 4% after strong Q3 performance

Analysts at Yes securities in a note said, "Amidst sluggish pace of construction and infrastructure activities in urban areas, ACC reported a flattish volume growth year on year at 6.49 metric tonnes during Q3CY20 on the back of strong demand scenario in individual home builders segment. Company delivered a big beat on EBITDA level—20% above our estimates and 17% above consensus estimates. EBITDA stood at ₹670 crore up 20.5% year on year while EBITDA per tonne came in at ₹1,010 up 21.8% year on year. ACC is trading at EV/EBITDA of 8.4 times and EV/te of $79 on calendar year 2022E. We assign revised target price of ₹1,804 per share from previous target price of ₹1,532." The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.