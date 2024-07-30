ACC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 22.47% YOY

ACC Q1 Results Live : ACC, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a decrease of 0.89% Year-on-Year (YoY) and the profit took a hit, falling by 22.47% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 4.69% and the profit decreased significantly by 61.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a downward trend, declining by 1.51% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5.16% Year-on-Year (YoY).
Furthermore, the operating income experienced a sharp decline of 46.26% QoQ and 21.74% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹19.19, marking a decrease of 22.68% YoY.
ACC's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -1.17% return in the last week, 4.47% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 17.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, ACC boasts a market capitalization of ₹48905.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2844 and ₹1803 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations as of 30 Jul, 2024, with 6 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 6 analysts recommending Hold, 9 analysts advising to Buy, and 12 analysts strongly advocating for a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
ACC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5154.89
|5408.72
|-4.69%
|5201.11
|-0.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1249.46
|1268.6
|-1.51%
|1317.38
|-5.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|232.32
|235.03
|-1.15%
|200.05
|+16.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|4708.13
|4577.41
|+2.86%
|4630.28
|+1.68%
|Operating Income
|446.76
|831.31
|-46.26%
|570.83
|-21.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|486.28
|885.04
|-45.06%
|625.55
|-22.26%
|Net Income
|361.36
|944.79
|-61.75%
|466.1
|-22.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.19
|42.36
|-54.7%
|24.82
|-22.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹361.36Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5154.89Cr
