ACC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 22.47% YOY

ACC Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.89% YoY & profit decreased by 22.47% YoY

ACC Q1 Results Live : ACC, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a decrease of 0.89% Year-on-Year (YoY) and the profit took a hit, falling by 22.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 4.69% and the profit decreased significantly by 61.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a downward trend, declining by 1.51% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5.16% Year-on-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income experienced a sharp decline of 46.26% QoQ and 21.74% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹19.19, marking a decrease of 22.68% YoY.

ACC's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -1.17% return in the last week, 4.47% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 17.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ACC boasts a market capitalization of ₹48905.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2844 and ₹1803 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations as of 30 Jul, 2024, with 6 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 6 analysts recommending Hold, 9 analysts advising to Buy, and 12 analysts strongly advocating for a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5154.89 5408.72 -4.69% 5201.11 -0.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1249.46 1268.6 -1.51% 1317.38 -5.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 232.32 235.03 -1.15% 200.05 +16.13% Total Operating Expense 4708.13 4577.41 +2.86% 4630.28 +1.68% Operating Income 446.76 831.31 -46.26% 570.83 -21.74% Net Income Before Taxes 486.28 885.04 -45.06% 625.55 -22.26% Net Income 361.36 944.79 -61.75% 466.1 -22.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.19 42.36 -54.7% 24.82 -22.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹361.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5154.89Cr

