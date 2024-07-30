Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ACC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 22.47% YOY

ACC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 22.47% YOY

Livemint

ACC Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.89% YoY & profit decreased by 22.47% YoY

ACC Q1 Results Live

ACC Q1 Results Live : ACC, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a decrease of 0.89% Year-on-Year (YoY) and the profit took a hit, falling by 22.47% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 4.69% and the profit decreased significantly by 61.75%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a downward trend, declining by 1.51% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5.16% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income experienced a sharp decline of 46.26% QoQ and 21.74% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 19.19, marking a decrease of 22.68% YoY.

ACC's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -1.17% return in the last week, 4.47% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 17.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, ACC boasts a market capitalization of 48905.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2844 and 1803 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations as of 30 Jul, 2024, with 6 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 6 analysts recommending Hold, 9 analysts advising to Buy, and 12 analysts strongly advocating for a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

ACC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5154.895408.72-4.69%5201.11-0.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1249.461268.6-1.51%1317.38-5.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization232.32235.03-1.15%200.05+16.13%
Total Operating Expense4708.134577.41+2.86%4630.28+1.68%
Operating Income446.76831.31-46.26%570.83-21.74%
Net Income Before Taxes486.28885.04-45.06%625.55-22.26%
Net Income361.36944.79-61.75%466.1-22.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.1942.36-54.7%24.82-22.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹361.36Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5154.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.