ACC Q1 Results: Net profit soars 105% to 466.14 crore; revenue growth at 16.4% YoY

ACC Q1 Results: Net profit soars 105% to 466.14 crore; revenue growth at 16.4% YoY

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:40 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • ACC Q1 net profit more than doubled to 466.14 crore from 227.35 crore, YoY. Volume during the quarter increased by 23.2% at 9.4 MT.

ACC Q1 consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 16.4% to 5,201.11 crore from 4,468.39 crore, YoY.

ACC Ltd, the Adani group cement manufacturing company, on Thursday reported a net profit of 466.14 crore for the quarter ending June 2023.

ACC Ltd, the Adani group cement manufacturing company, on Thursday reported a net profit of 466.14 crore for the quarter ending June 2023.

ACC Q1 net profit more than doubled from 227.35 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

ACC Q1 net profit more than doubled from 227.35 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 16.4% to 5,201.11 crore from 4,468.39 crore, YoY.

Volume during the quarter increased by 23.2% at 9.4 MT from 7.60 MT, YoY, supported by increase in blended cement and improvement in efficiency parameters.

“The growth was driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets, as well as our continuous efforts to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC Ltd.

Operating performance of the company during the quarter improved as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 81% to 770.9 crore from 425.8 crore, YoY.

EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 improved by 530 basis points (bps) to 14.8% from 9.5%, YoY.

“Cement industry is in positive cycle of demand as well as cost factors. This is coming at the most appropriate time when the company is under transformation phase, buoyed by synergies with the group. We expect the positive trend of industry to continue in coming quarter," the company said.

Kiln fuel cost reduced by 15.5% from 2.52 per '000 kCal to 2.13 per 000 kCal. Energy efficiency, manpower productivity and other operational efficiency improvement measures have helped to optimise cost, the company said.

RMX & Construction Chemicals sectors are on a robust growth trajectory and likely to grow faster driven by investments in construction segments & rapid urbanisation. Ametha Integrated Unit to be commissioned by Q2 FY24 which will increase Clinker capacity by 3.3 MTPA (EC approvals in hand for 2.75 MTPA) and Grinding capacity by 1 MTPA, it added.

On Thursday, ACC share price ended 0.86% higher at 1,938.65 apiece on the BSE after the announcement of Q1 results.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 03:48 PM IST
