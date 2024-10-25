ACC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.52% YOY

ACC Q2 Results Live : ACC declared their Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 4.03% year-over-year. However, the company's profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 48.52% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, ACC's revenue saw a decline of 10.5%, and profit decreased by 44.75%. These results have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed some positive movement, declining by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter and by 2.61% year-over-year. This reduction may signal a tighter control over costs, which could be beneficial in the long run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC's operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 64.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 52.73% year-over-year. This decline adds to the overall concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.82, reflecting a decrease of 42.64% from the same period last year. This significant drop in EPS may impact investor sentiment and future stock performance.

In terms of market performance, ACC has experienced a return of 0.23% over the last week, but the stock has declined by 11.99% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the company has managed a modest return of 2.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ACC holds a market capitalization of ₹42,631.47 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2,844 and a low of ₹1,803. These figures illustrate the volatility of the stock in recent times.

Out of 33 analysts covering ACC, opinions are mixed: 6 analysts have given a 'Sell' rating, 7 have recommended 'Hold', 11 analysts are in favor of 'Buy', and 9 have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 October 2024 remains a 'Buy', indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent financial struggles.

ACC Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4613.52 5154.89 -10.5% 4434.73 +4.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1112.79 1249.46 -10.94% 1142.64 -2.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 242.3 232.32 +4.3% 212.8 +13.86% Total Operating Expense 4454.47 4708.13 -5.39% 4098.25 +8.69% Operating Income 159.05 446.76 -64.4% 336.48 -52.73% Net Income Before Taxes 284.04 486.28 -41.59% 519.4 -45.31% Net Income 199.66 361.36 -44.75% 387.85 -48.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.82 19.19 -38.42% 20.6 -42.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹199.66Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4613.52Cr

