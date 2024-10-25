Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ACC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.52% YOY

ACC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.52% YOY

Livemint

ACC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.03% YoY & profit decreased by 48.52% YoY

ACC Q2 Results Live

ACC Q2 Results Live : ACC declared their Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 4.03% year-over-year. However, the company's profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 48.52% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, ACC's revenue saw a decline of 10.5%, and profit decreased by 44.75%. These results have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed some positive movement, declining by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter and by 2.61% year-over-year. This reduction may signal a tighter control over costs, which could be beneficial in the long run.

ACC's operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 64.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 52.73% year-over-year. This decline adds to the overall concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 11.82, reflecting a decrease of 42.64% from the same period last year. This significant drop in EPS may impact investor sentiment and future stock performance.

In terms of market performance, ACC has experienced a return of 0.23% over the last week, but the stock has declined by 11.99% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the company has managed a modest return of 2.67%.

Currently, ACC holds a market capitalization of 42,631.47 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2,844 and a low of 1,803. These figures illustrate the volatility of the stock in recent times.

Out of 33 analysts covering ACC, opinions are mixed: 6 analysts have given a 'Sell' rating, 7 have recommended 'Hold', 11 analysts are in favor of 'Buy', and 9 have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 October 2024 remains a 'Buy', indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent financial struggles.

ACC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4613.525154.89-10.5%4434.73+4.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1112.791249.46-10.94%1142.64-2.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization242.3232.32+4.3%212.8+13.86%
Total Operating Expense4454.474708.13-5.39%4098.25+8.69%
Operating Income159.05446.76-64.4%336.48-52.73%
Net Income Before Taxes284.04486.28-41.59%519.4-45.31%
Net Income199.66361.36-44.75%387.85-48.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.8219.19-38.42%20.6-42.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹199.66Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4613.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.