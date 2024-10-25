ACC Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.52% YOY

ACC Q2 Results Live : ACC declared their Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 4.03% year-over-year. However, the company's profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 48.52% compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, ACC's revenue saw a decline of 10.5%, and profit decreased by 44.75%. These results have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed some positive movement, declining by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter and by 2.61% year-over-year. This reduction may signal a tighter control over costs, which could be beneficial in the long run.
ACC's operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 64.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 52.73% year-over-year. This decline adds to the overall concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.82, reflecting a decrease of 42.64% from the same period last year. This significant drop in EPS may impact investor sentiment and future stock performance.
In terms of market performance, ACC has experienced a return of 0.23% over the last week, but the stock has declined by 11.99% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the company has managed a modest return of 2.67%.
Currently, ACC holds a market capitalization of ₹42,631.47 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2,844 and a low of ₹1,803. These figures illustrate the volatility of the stock in recent times.
Out of 33 analysts covering ACC, opinions are mixed: 6 analysts have given a 'Sell' rating, 7 have recommended 'Hold', 11 analysts are in favor of 'Buy', and 9 have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 October 2024 remains a 'Buy', indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent financial struggles.
ACC Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4613.52
|5154.89
|-10.5%
|4434.73
|+4.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1112.79
|1249.46
|-10.94%
|1142.64
|-2.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|242.3
|232.32
|+4.3%
|212.8
|+13.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|4454.47
|4708.13
|-5.39%
|4098.25
|+8.69%
|Operating Income
|159.05
|446.76
|-64.4%
|336.48
|-52.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|284.04
|486.28
|-41.59%
|519.4
|-45.31%
|Net Income
|199.66
|361.36
|-44.75%
|387.85
|-48.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.82
|19.19
|-38.42%
|20.6
|-42.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹199.66Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹4613.52Cr
