ACC Q2 results: Net profit after tax (PAT) drops 39% to ₹2.34 billion

ACC profit after tax dropped 39% to 2.34 billion (about $28 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, but was above analysts' average estimate of 2.18 billion, per data compiled by LSEG

Reuters
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:34 PM IST
ACC Q2 results: Net profit after tax (PAT) drops 39% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 billion
ACC Q2 results: Net profit after tax (PAT) drops 39% to ₹2.34 billion

Indian cement maker ACC reported a smaller-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as steady volume growth helped mitigate a decline in cement prices and rising costs.

The company's profit after tax dropped 39% to 2.34 billion (about $28 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, but was above analysts' average estimate of 2.18 billion, per data compiled by LSEG.

Also Read | Adani-Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit up 6% to ₹178 crore

Revenue from operations grew 4% to 46.08 billion, while its expenses rose about 8% to 44.44 billion owing to a 17% surge in input costs.

 

Key Context

Cement prices hit five-year low of 336 per bag in the September quarter, ACCording to Ambit Capital, due to an industry-wide ramp-up in production to meet medium-term demand expectations, leading to greater supply.

Also Read | HUL share price tanks over 5% after Q2 results. Should you buy the FMCG stock?

Earlier this week, ACC's larger rival UltraTech Cement reported a steeper-than-expected decline in profit due to low cement prices.

 

ACC reported a 15% sales growth, compared to a 9% growth in the preceding quarter.

The company also said it expects demand improvement across the cement industry in the second half of fiscal year 2025, likely due to post-monsoon pickup in construction and housing activity.

 

Also Read | Coal India Q2 Results Preview: Lower volumes likely to dent revenue

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsACC Q2 results: Net profit after tax (PAT) drops 39% to ₹2.34 billion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.