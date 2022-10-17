ACC reports surprise quarterly loss on higher expenses; Net sales up 7%3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 03:34 PM IST
- Net sales rose 7% to ₹3,910 crore, as against ₹3,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹87.35 crore for the third quarter ended September, 2022, hurt by higher fuel and power expenses. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹450 crore in the year-ago period.