Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹87.35 crore for the third quarter ended September, 2022, hurt by higher fuel and power expenses. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹450 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 7% to ₹3,910 crore, as against ₹3,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses climbed 30% to ₹4,162 crore, compared to ₹3,204 crore earlier.

The cement maker had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹227 crore for the second quarter ended June, 2022. It had reported a profit of ₹396 crore in the January-March quarter (Q1FY23).

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of ₹133 crore for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the quarter, ACC's cement volume surged y 4% as compared to the same period last year. Ready Mix Concrete recorded a volume growth of 10% year-on-year.

B. Sridhar, Whole Time Director & CEO of ACC said, "During the quarter, ACC recorded strong growth in RMX volume of 10% and RMX business remains a huge growth engine for future."

In its audit report, ACC highlighted that with a focus on operational excellence & unlocking potential, ACC has accelerated debottlenecking of various plants & improvement in efficiencies. Alternative Fuels & Raw materials (AFR) platforms are being leveraged to maximize usage of wastes to reduce power and fuel cost.

According to Sridhar, the post-monsoon quarter will see the traditional rebound for the cement sector, including for ACC. He added, "We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to steep fuel price rise. However, recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters."

Further, the CEO said, "We have aggressive growth plans and our capacity expansion initiative through our new green field projects at Ametha is progressing well and is expected to be commissioned by March 2023."

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. The company has 17 cement manufacturing sites, over 83 concrete plants, and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

Shares of the company were trading 0.64% higher at ₹2,258.00 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in afternoon deals.

Arafat Saiyed - Senior Result Analyst at Reliance Securities said, "While realisations during the quarter were better on YoY basis, input cost pressure took a toll on EBITDA margins which contracted by 1,859bps YoY and 913bps QoQ to mere 0.4%. Higher input cost continues to remain the major concern for all cement companies and is expected to remain so in CY22/FY23."

The analyst added, "While ACC has been working on improving cost efficiencies through various ways, these are expected to start paying off. The commissioning of new capacities and further improvement in operating parameters by way of setting up WHRS at various plants should aid it to witness a sustainable growth Currently, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock and will re-visit our estimates to factor in the weaker than expected performance."