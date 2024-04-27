Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ACC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 300.96% YOY

Livemint

ACC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.9% YoY & profit increased by 300.96% YoY

ACC Q4 Results Live

ACC Q4 Results Live : ACC, the leading cement manufacturer, announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The topline of ACC saw a growth of 12.9% year-on-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 300.96% year-on-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.06% and the profit increased by 75.73% showcasing a strong performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 2.16% year-on-year. The operating income also witnessed a substantial increase, up by 24.17% quarter-on-quarter and 268.9% year-on-year.

ACC reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 42.36 for Q4, marking a significant increase of 181.19% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, ACC has delivered positive returns with 6.95% in the last 1 week, 35.78% return in the last 6 months, and 16.66% year-to-date return.

Currently, ACC commands a market capitalization of 48441.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2746.4 & 1700 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 6 analysts giving a Sell rating, 6 analysts giving a Hold rating, 9 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 12 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Apr, 2024. The consensus recommendation as on the same date was to Buy.

Furthermore, ACC has declared a final dividend of 7.5 with an ex-dividend date of 14 Jun, 2024, rewarding its shareholders for their investment in the company.

ACC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5408.724914.36+10.06%4790.91+12.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1268.61133.97+11.87%1241.8+2.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization235.03235.23-0.09%176.75+32.97%
Total Operating Expense4577.414244.87+7.83%4565.56+0.26%
Operating Income831.31669.49+24.17%225.35+268.9%
Net Income Before Taxes885.04729.31+21.35%331.35+167.1%
Net Income944.79537.63+75.73%235.63+300.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS42.3628.55+48.39%15.07+181.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹944.79Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5408.72Cr

