ACC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 300.96% YOY

ACC Q4 Results Live : ACC, the leading cement manufacturer, announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline of ACC saw a growth of 12.9% year-on-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 300.96% year-on-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.06% and the profit increased by 75.73% showcasing a strong performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 2.16% year-on-year. The operating income also witnessed a substantial increase, up by 24.17% quarter-on-quarter and 268.9% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹42.36 for Q4, marking a significant increase of 181.19% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, ACC has delivered positive returns with 6.95% in the last 1 week, 35.78% return in the last 6 months, and 16.66% year-to-date return.

Currently, ACC commands a market capitalization of ₹48441.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2746.4 & ₹1700 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 6 analysts giving a Sell rating, 6 analysts giving a Hold rating, 9 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 12 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Apr, 2024. The consensus recommendation as on the same date was to Buy.

Furthermore, ACC has declared a final dividend of ₹7.5 with an ex-dividend date of 14 Jun, 2024, rewarding its shareholders for their investment in the company.

ACC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5408.72 4914.36 +10.06% 4790.91 +12.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1268.6 1133.97 +11.87% 1241.8 +2.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 235.03 235.23 -0.09% 176.75 +32.97% Total Operating Expense 4577.41 4244.87 +7.83% 4565.56 +0.26% Operating Income 831.31 669.49 +24.17% 225.35 +268.9% Net Income Before Taxes 885.04 729.31 +21.35% 331.35 +167.1% Net Income 944.79 537.63 +75.73% 235.63 +300.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 42.36 28.55 +48.39% 15.07 +181.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹944.79Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5408.72Cr

