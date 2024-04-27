ACC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 300.96% YOY

ACC Q4 Results Live : ACC, the leading cement manufacturer, announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The topline of ACC saw a growth of 12.9% year-on-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 300.96% year-on-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.06% and the profit increased by 75.73% showcasing a strong performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 2.16% year-on-year. The operating income also witnessed a substantial increase, up by 24.17% quarter-on-quarter and 268.9% year-on-year.
ACC reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹42.36 for Q4, marking a significant increase of 181.19% year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, ACC has delivered positive returns with 6.95% in the last 1 week, 35.78% return in the last 6 months, and 16.66% year-to-date return.
Currently, ACC commands a market capitalization of ₹48441.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2746.4 & ₹1700 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 6 analysts giving a Sell rating, 6 analysts giving a Hold rating, 9 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 12 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Apr, 2024. The consensus recommendation as on the same date was to Buy.
Furthermore, ACC has declared a final dividend of ₹7.5 with an ex-dividend date of 14 Jun, 2024, rewarding its shareholders for their investment in the company.
ACC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5408.72
|4914.36
|+10.06%
|4790.91
|+12.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1268.6
|1133.97
|+11.87%
|1241.8
|+2.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|235.03
|235.23
|-0.09%
|176.75
|+32.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|4577.41
|4244.87
|+7.83%
|4565.56
|+0.26%
|Operating Income
|831.31
|669.49
|+24.17%
|225.35
|+268.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|885.04
|729.31
|+21.35%
|331.35
|+167.1%
|Net Income
|944.79
|537.63
|+75.73%
|235.63
|+300.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|42.36
|28.55
|+48.39%
|15.07
|+181.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹944.79Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5408.72Cr
