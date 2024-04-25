ACC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 216% to ₹748.54 crore, revenue up 12.6% YoY; declares ₹7.5 dividend
ACC, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a net profit of ₹748.54 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a sharp jump of 216% from ₹236.57 crore in the same period last year.
ACC, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a net profit of ₹748.54 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a sharp jump of 216% from ₹236.57 crore in the same period last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message