Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ACC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 216% to ₹748.54 crore, revenue up 12.6% YoY; declares ₹7.5 dividend

ACC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 216% to ₹748.54 crore, revenue up 12.6% YoY; declares ₹7.5 dividend

Livemint

  ACC, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a net profit of ₹748.54 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a sharp jump of 216% from ₹236.57 crore in the same period last year.

ACC Q4 Results: Revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 12.67% to 5,398.11 crore from 4,790.77 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

ACC, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a net profit of 748.54 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a sharp jump of 216% from 236.57 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 12.67% to 5,398.11 crore from 4,790.77 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operating performance of the Adani Group company improved during the quarter as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 79.5% to 837 crore from 467 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 570 basis points (bps) to 15.5% from 9.8%, YoY.

The Board of Directors of ACC recommended a dividend of 7.50 per equity share of face value of 10 each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

The company has fixed Friday, 14th June 2024 as ‘Record Date" for dividend. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 1st July 2024, ACC said.

(To be updated)

