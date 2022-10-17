ACC reports net loss of ₹91 crore in Q3; sales grow 7%1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
Analysts had largely expected the company to report a profit of ₹133 crore for the quarter. Ebitda margin came in at 0.4%, sharply below analysts’ expectations of 6%.
Analysts had largely expected the company to report a profit of ₹133 crore for the quarter. Ebitda margin came in at 0.4%, sharply below analysts’ expectations of 6%.
New Delhi: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a standalone net loss of ₹91 crore for the quarter ended September compared to a net profit of ₹449 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a standalone net loss of ₹91 crore for the quarter ended September compared to a net profit of ₹449 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Analysts had largely expected the company to report a profit of ₹133 crore for the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company had posted a net profit of ₹222 crore in the June quarter.
Analysts had largely expected the company to report a profit of ₹133 crore for the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company had posted a net profit of ₹222 crore in the June quarter.
Net sales rose 7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,910 crore, ACC said in a filing to the stock exchanges. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at ₹16 crore against ₹712 crore YoY, impacted largely due to a steep rise in fuel cost, it said.
Ebitda margin came in at 0.4%, sharply below analysts’ expectations of 6%.
In the quarter under review, ACC’s cement volume rose 4% on year, while ready mix concrete recorded a volume growth of 10% year-on-year, the company said in a release.
“The post-monsoon quarter will see the traditional rebound for the cement sector, including for ACC. We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to a steep fuel price rise. However, the recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters" B. Sridhar, whole time director and CEO, ACC LtD., said.
“During the quarter, ACC recorded strong growth in RMX volume of 10% and RMX business remains a huge growth engine for future. We have aggressive growth plans and our capacity expansion initiative through our new green field projects at Ametha is progressing well and is expected to be commissioned by March 2023," he added.
ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. The company has 17 manufacturing sites, over 83 concrete plants, and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.
Shares of the company traded 0.64% higher at ₹2,258.00 apiece on the BSE.