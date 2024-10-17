Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.96% YoY

Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.13% YoY & profit increased by 2.96% YoY.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live
Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live

Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live : Accelya Solutions India declared their Q1 results on 16 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline experienced a slight decline of 0.13% year-over-year, while profits showed a positive trend, increasing by 2.96%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a more pronounced decline of 0.77%, but profits rose by 4.09%.

A closer look at the company's expenses shows that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.44% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, yet they decreased by 5.14% when compared year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be indicative of strategic investments or operational adjustments.

Operating income also demonstrated resilience, rising by 3.36% quarter-over-quarter and 0.94% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 21.75, marking a 2.98% increase compared to the same period last year, which is a positive sign for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Accelya Solutions India has delivered a return of 2.91% over the past week, but has faced a decline of 2.17% in the last six months. However, the year-to-date return remains strong at 23.49%, reflecting a robust overall performance for the year.

Currently, Accelya Solutions India holds a market capitalization of 2609.41 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2127.4 and a low of 1310. The company's mixed results may prompt investors to closely monitor upcoming quarters for further insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

Accelya Solutions India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127.12128.11-0.77%127.29-0.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.0435.13+5.44%39.05-5.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.547.97-5.45%7.81-3.47%
Total Operating Expense86.1188.43-2.63%86.66-0.64%
Operating Income41.0139.68+3.36%40.63+0.94%
Net Income Before Taxes43.5741.96+3.85%42.29+3.02%
Net Income32.4631.19+4.09%31.53+2.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.7520.89+4.12%21.12+2.98%
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAccelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.96% YoY

