Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.96% YoY

Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live : Accelya Solutions India declared their Q1 results on 16 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline experienced a slight decline of 0.13% year-over-year, while profits showed a positive trend, increasing by 2.96%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a more pronounced decline of 0.77%, but profits rose by 4.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A closer look at the company's expenses shows that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.44% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, yet they decreased by 5.14% when compared year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be indicative of strategic investments or operational adjustments.

Operating income also demonstrated resilience, rising by 3.36% quarter-over-quarter and 0.94% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.75, marking a 2.98% increase compared to the same period last year, which is a positive sign for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Accelya Solutions India has delivered a return of 2.91% over the past week, but has faced a decline of 2.17% in the last six months. However, the year-to-date return remains strong at 23.49%, reflecting a robust overall performance for the year.

Currently, Accelya Solutions India holds a market capitalization of ₹2609.41 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2127.4 and a low of ₹1310. The company's mixed results may prompt investors to closely monitor upcoming quarters for further insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

Accelya Solutions India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127.12 128.11 -0.77% 127.29 -0.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.04 35.13 +5.44% 39.05 -5.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.54 7.97 -5.45% 7.81 -3.47% Total Operating Expense 86.11 88.43 -2.63% 86.66 -0.64% Operating Income 41.01 39.68 +3.36% 40.63 +0.94% Net Income Before Taxes 43.57 41.96 +3.85% 42.29 +3.02% Net Income 32.46 31.19 +4.09% 31.53 +2.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.75 20.89 +4.12% 21.12 +2.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.46Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹127.12Cr

