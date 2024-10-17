Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.96% YoY

Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results Live : Accelya Solutions India declared their Q1 results on 16 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company's topline experienced a slight decline of 0.13% year-over-year, while profits showed a positive trend, increasing by 2.96%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a more pronounced decline of 0.77%, but profits rose by 4.09%.
A closer look at the company's expenses shows that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.44% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, yet they decreased by 5.14% when compared year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be indicative of strategic investments or operational adjustments.
Operating income also demonstrated resilience, rising by 3.36% quarter-over-quarter and 0.94% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.75, marking a 2.98% increase compared to the same period last year, which is a positive sign for investors.
In terms of stock performance, Accelya Solutions India has delivered a return of 2.91% over the past week, but has faced a decline of 2.17% in the last six months. However, the year-to-date return remains strong at 23.49%, reflecting a robust overall performance for the year.
Currently, Accelya Solutions India holds a market capitalization of ₹2609.41 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2127.4 and a low of ₹1310. The company's mixed results may prompt investors to closely monitor upcoming quarters for further insights into its financial health and strategic direction.
Accelya Solutions India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|127.12
|128.11
|-0.77%
|127.29
|-0.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.04
|35.13
|+5.44%
|39.05
|-5.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.54
|7.97
|-5.45%
|7.81
|-3.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.11
|88.43
|-2.63%
|86.66
|-0.64%
|Operating Income
|41.01
|39.68
|+3.36%
|40.63
|+0.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.57
|41.96
|+3.85%
|42.29
|+3.02%
|Net Income
|32.46
|31.19
|+4.09%
|31.53
|+2.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.75
|20.89
|+4.12%
|21.12
|+2.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.46Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹127.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar