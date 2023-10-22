Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: profit falls by 4.77% YoY

Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: profit falls by 4.77% YoY

Livemint

Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: Revenue increased by 10.43% YoY & profit decreased by 4.77% YoY

Accelya Solutions India Q1 Results

Accelya Solutions India declared their Q1 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 10.43% & the profit decreased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.91% and the profit decreased by 1.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.13% q-o-q & increased by 6.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.3% q-o-q & decreased by 4.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.12 for Q1 which decreased by 4.78% Y-o-Y.

Accelya Solutions India has delivered -11.61% return in the last 1 week, 6.06% return in last 6 months and 3.99% YTD return.

Currently the Accelya Solutions India has a market cap of 2259.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1750 & 1065.1 respectively.

Accelya Solutions India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127.29122.5+3.91%115.27+10.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.0536.11+8.13%36.74+6.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.818.44-7.5%8.98-13.04%
Total Operating Expense86.6681.75+6.01%72.66+19.27%
Operating Income40.6340.75-0.3%42.61-4.64%
Net Income Before Taxes42.2943.53-2.84%43.9-3.66%
Net Income31.5332.11-1.81%33.11-4.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.1221.51-1.81%22.18-4.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.53Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹127.29Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
