Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: profit falls by 4.77% YoY
Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: Revenue increased by 10.43% YoY & profit decreased by 4.77% YoY
Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: Revenue increased by 10.43% YoY & profit decreased by 4.77% YoY
Accelya Solutions India declared their Q1 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 10.43% & the profit decreased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.91% and the profit decreased by 1.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.13% q-o-q & increased by 6.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.3% q-o-q & decreased by 4.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.12 for Q1 which decreased by 4.78% Y-o-Y.
Accelya Solutions India has delivered -11.61% return in the last 1 week, 6.06% return in last 6 months and 3.99% YTD return.
Currently the Accelya Solutions India has a market cap of ₹2259.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1750 & ₹1065.1 respectively.
Accelya Solutions India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|127.29
|122.5
|+3.91%
|115.27
|+10.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.05
|36.11
|+8.13%
|36.74
|+6.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.81
|8.44
|-7.5%
|8.98
|-13.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.66
|81.75
|+6.01%
|72.66
|+19.27%
|Operating Income
|40.63
|40.75
|-0.3%
|42.61
|-4.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.29
|43.53
|-2.84%
|43.9
|-3.66%
|Net Income
|31.53
|32.11
|-1.81%
|33.11
|-4.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.12
|21.51
|-1.81%
|22.18
|-4.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.53Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹127.29Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!