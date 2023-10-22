Accelya Solutions India Q1 results: profit falls by 4.77% YoY

Accelya Solutions India declared their Q1 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 10.43% & the profit decreased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.91% and the profit decreased by 1.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.13% q-o-q & increased by 6.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.3% q-o-q & decreased by 4.64% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹21.12 for Q1 which decreased by 4.78% Y-o-Y.

Accelya Solutions India has delivered -11.61% return in the last 1 week, 6.06% return in last 6 months and 3.99% YTD return.

Currently the Accelya Solutions India has a market cap of ₹2259.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1750 & ₹1065.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accelya Solutions India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127.29 122.5 +3.91% 115.27 +10.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.05 36.11 +8.13% 36.74 +6.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.81 8.44 -7.5% 8.98 -13.04% Total Operating Expense 86.66 81.75 +6.01% 72.66 +19.27% Operating Income 40.63 40.75 -0.3% 42.61 -4.64% Net Income Before Taxes 42.29 43.53 -2.84% 43.9 -3.66% Net Income 31.53 32.11 -1.81% 33.11 -4.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.12 21.51 -1.81% 22.18 -4.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.53Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹127.29Cr

