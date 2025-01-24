Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025:Accelya Solutions India declared their Q2 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 6.76% and a profit rise of 4.62% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹32.36 crore and revenue reached ₹133.18 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.77%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 0.31%. The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 2.62% quarter-over-quarter and 4.95% year-over-year.

Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 8.86% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at ₹21.68, marking a 4.63% increase year-over-year.

Accelya Solutions India has delivered a return of 0.01% in the last week, while experiencing a -20.68% return over the past six months and a 1.96% return year-to-date.

Currently, Accelya Solutions India has a market capitalization of ₹2239.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2127.4 and a low of ₹1429.15.

The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹50.00, with the record date set for 30 Jan, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 30 Jan, 2025.

Accelya Solutions India Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 133.18 127.12 +4.77% 124.75 +6.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.07 37.04 -2.62% 37.95 -4.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.48 7.54 -14.06% 7.49 -13.48% Total Operating Expense 91.39 86.11 +6.13% 86.36 +5.82% Operating Income 41.79 41.01 +1.9% 38.39 +8.86% Net Income Before Taxes 43.8 43.57 +0.53% 40.05 +9.36% Net Income 32.36 32.46 -0.31% 30.93 +4.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.68 21.75 -0.32% 20.72 +4.63%