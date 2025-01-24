Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.62% YOY, profit at ₹32.36 crore and revenue at ₹133.18 crore

Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025:Accelya Solutions India declared their Q2 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 6.76% and a profit rise of 4.62% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹32.36 crore and revenue reached ₹133.18 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.77%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 0.31%. The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 2.62% quarter-over-quarter and 4.95% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 8.86% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at ₹21.68, marking a 4.63% increase year-over-year.
Accelya Solutions India has delivered a return of 0.01% in the last week, while experiencing a -20.68% return over the past six months and a 1.96% return year-to-date.
Currently, Accelya Solutions India has a market capitalization of ₹2239.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2127.4 and a low of ₹1429.15.
The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹50.00, with the record date set for 30 Jan, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 30 Jan, 2025.
Accelya Solutions India Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|133.18
|127.12
|+4.77%
|124.75
|+6.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.07
|37.04
|-2.62%
|37.95
|-4.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.48
|7.54
|-14.06%
|7.49
|-13.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|91.39
|86.11
|+6.13%
|86.36
|+5.82%
|Operating Income
|41.79
|41.01
|+1.9%
|38.39
|+8.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.8
|43.57
|+0.53%
|40.05
|+9.36%
|Net Income
|32.36
|32.46
|-0.31%
|30.93
|+4.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.68
|21.75
|-0.32%
|20.72
|+4.63%
