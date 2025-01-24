Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.62% YOY, profit at ₹32.36 crore and revenue at ₹133.18 crore

Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 6.76% YoY & profit increased by 4.62% YoY, profit at 32.36 crore and revenue at 133.18 crore.

Livemint
Published24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025:Accelya Solutions India declared their Q2 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 6.76% and a profit rise of 4.62% year-over-year. The profit stood at 32.36 crore and revenue reached 133.18 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.77%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 0.31%. The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 2.62% quarter-over-quarter and 4.95% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Accelya Solutions India Q2 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 8.86% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at 21.68, marking a 4.63% increase year-over-year.

Accelya Solutions India has delivered a return of 0.01% in the last week, while experiencing a -20.68% return over the past six months and a 1.96% return year-to-date.

Currently, Accelya Solutions India has a market capitalization of 2239.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 2127.4 and a low of 1429.15.

Advertisement

The company also announced an interim dividend of 50.00, with the record date set for 30 Jan, 2025, and the ex-dividend date also on 30 Jan, 2025.

Accelya Solutions India Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue133.18127.12+4.77%124.75+6.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0737.04-2.62%37.95-4.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.487.54-14.06%7.49-13.48%
Total Operating Expense91.3986.11+6.13%86.36+5.82%
Operating Income41.7941.01+1.9%38.39+8.86%
Net Income Before Taxes43.843.57+0.53%40.05+9.36%
Net Income32.3632.46-0.31%30.93+4.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.6821.75-0.32%20.72+4.63%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAccelya Solutions India Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.62% YOY, profit at ₹32.36 crore and revenue at ₹133.18 crore

FAQs

What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

₹32.36Cr

What is Q2 revenue?

₹133.18Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts