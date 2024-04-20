Accelya Solutions India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 99.44% YOY

Accelya Solutions India declared their Q3 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit decreased by 99.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5% and the profit decreased by 99.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q and increased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 74.42% q-o-q and decreased by 73.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.22 for Q3, which decreased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.

Accelya Solutions India has delivered -2.12% return in the last 1 week, 19.79% return in the last 6 months and 28.09% YTD return.

Currently, Accelya Solutions India has a market cap of ₹2706.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2127.4 & ₹1251.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accelya Solutions India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 130.99 124.75 +5% 119.46 +9.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.89 37.95 +2.48% 37.92 +2.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.24 7.49 -3.4% 8.22 -11.94% Total Operating Expense 121.16 86.36 +40.31% 83.05 +45.9% Operating Income 9.82 38.39 -74.42% 36.41 -73.03% Net Income Before Taxes 11.83 40.05 -70.45% 49.5 -76.1% Net Income 0.2 30.93 -99.35% 36.29 -99.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.22 20.72 -31.35% 18.61 -23.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.2Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹130.99Cr

