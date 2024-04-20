Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Accelya Solutions India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 99.44% YOY

Accelya Solutions India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 99.44% YOY

Livemint

Accelya Solutions India Q3 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.65% YoY & profit decreased by 99.44% YoY

Accelya Solutions India Q3 Results Live

Accelya Solutions India declared their Q3 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit decreased by 99.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5% and the profit decreased by 99.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q and increased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 74.42% q-o-q and decreased by 73.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.22 for Q3, which decreased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.

Accelya Solutions India has delivered -2.12% return in the last 1 week, 19.79% return in the last 6 months and 28.09% YTD return.

Currently, Accelya Solutions India has a market cap of 2706.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2127.4 & 1251.45 respectively.

Accelya Solutions India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue130.99124.75+5%119.46+9.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.8937.95+2.48%37.92+2.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.247.49-3.4%8.22-11.94%
Total Operating Expense121.1686.36+40.31%83.05+45.9%
Operating Income9.8238.39-74.42%36.41-73.03%
Net Income Before Taxes11.8340.05-70.45%49.5-76.1%
Net Income0.230.93-99.35%36.29-99.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.2220.72-31.35%18.61-23.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹130.99Cr

