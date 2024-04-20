Accelya Solutions India Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 99.44% YOY

Accelya Solutions India declared their Q3 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit decreased by 99.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5% and the profit decreased by 99.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q and increased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 74.42% q-o-q and decreased by 73.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.22 for Q3, which decreased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.
Accelya Solutions India has delivered -2.12% return in the last 1 week, 19.79% return in the last 6 months and 28.09% YTD return.
Currently, Accelya Solutions India has a market cap of ₹2706.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2127.4 & ₹1251.45 respectively.
Accelya Solutions India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|130.99
|124.75
|+5%
|119.46
|+9.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.89
|37.95
|+2.48%
|37.92
|+2.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.24
|7.49
|-3.4%
|8.22
|-11.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|121.16
|86.36
|+40.31%
|83.05
|+45.9%
|Operating Income
|9.82
|38.39
|-74.42%
|36.41
|-73.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.83
|40.05
|-70.45%
|49.5
|-76.1%
|Net Income
|0.2
|30.93
|-99.35%
|36.29
|-99.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.22
|20.72
|-31.35%
|18.61
|-23.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹130.99Cr
