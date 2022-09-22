Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Accenture forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates on IT spending cut, higher dollar

Accenture forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates on IT spending cut, higher dollar

Accenture PLC logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration.
1 min read . 04:42 PM ISTAgencies

  • Accenture forecast current-quarter revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.07 billion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT major Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates today, weighed down by IT spending cuts amid surprisingly hot August inflation data and impact from a stronger dollar. Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $15.4 billion.

IT major Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates today, weighed down by IT spending cuts amid surprisingly hot August inflation data and impact from a stronger dollar. Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $15.4 billion.

Foreign exchange headwinds have intensified since Accenture's third-quarter results, with the U.S. dollar at a two-decade high against a basket of currencies and up about 16% so far this year amid sharp Fed rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions.

Foreign exchange headwinds have intensified since Accenture's third-quarter results, with the U.S. dollar at a two-decade high against a basket of currencies and up about 16% so far this year amid sharp Fed rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This has impacted companies with significant overseas operations including Microsoft, Salesforce and IBM.

Analysts worry a protracted economic slowdown could dent robust IT spending with the cracks already showing after Salesforce cut its annual revenue and profit forecast noting “measured" spending from clients.

A strong dollar typically eats into profits of IT companies that convert foreign currencies into dollars.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.07 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

The forecast reflects the assumption of about 8.5% negative foreign-exchange impact, the company said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Revenue for the quarter ended Aug.31 was $15.40 billion compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.39 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.