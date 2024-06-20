IT giant Accenture, on Thursday, reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended May 31, 2024. The company reported revenues of $16.5 billion for the period, reflecting a 1% decrease in U.S. dollars but a 1.4% increase in local currency. Consulting revenues amounted to $8.5 billion, while managed services revenues reached $8.0 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the IT major achieved significant improvements in operating margins compared to the same period last year. The GAAP operating margin reached 16 per cent, marking an increase of 180 basis points, while the adjusted operating margin expanded by 10 basis points to 16.4 per cent, according to the exchange filing.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!