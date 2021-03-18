Accenture raise full-year revenue forecast on strong digital services demand

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : IT consulting firm Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.

The company, which has clients across industries, including health and financial services, even acquired a number of cloud-focused ventures during the second quarter.

The company now expects full-year revenue to grow between 6.5% and 8.5% in local currency, compared to its previous guidance of 4% to 6%. Analysts on average estimate full-year revenue to be $47.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $12.09 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28 from $11.14 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $11.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.