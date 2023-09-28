Accenture warns of first-quarter revenue below estimates as IT spending remains under pressure
Accenture reported its Q4 revenue numbers within its targeted range but fell short of estimates. The company forecasted the first-quarter revenue below the Wall Street targets signaling that high inflation, interest rates pressures will hurt demand through next year
Accenture, the US based IT services company, Thursday reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2023.
