Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ace Men Engineering Works Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.77% YoY

Ace Men Engineering Works Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.77% YoY

Livemint

Ace Men Engineering Works Q2 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & profit decreased by 78.77% YoY

Ace Men Engineering Works Q2 FY24 Results Live

Ace Men Engineering Works declared their Q2 FY24 results on 04 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the profit decreased by 78.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the profit increased by 280.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 119.67% q-o-q & increased by 155.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 276.85% q-o-q & decreased by 132.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 78.07% Y-o-Y.

Ace Men Engineering Works Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%1.21-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.01+119.67%0.01+155.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense0.080.02+276.85%0.97-91.57%
Operating Income-0.08-0.02-276.85%0.25-132.8%
Net Income Before Taxes0.05-0.02+324.54%0.25-80.46%
Net Income0.04-0.02+280.56%0.18-78.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.13-0.07+285.71%0.59-78.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

