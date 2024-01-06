Ace Men Engineering Works Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.77% YoY

Ace Men Engineering Works declared their Q2 FY24 results on 04 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the profit decreased by 78.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the profit increased by 280.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 119.67% q-o-q & increased by 155.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 276.85% q-o-q & decreased by 132.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 78.07% Y-o-Y.
Ace Men Engineering Works Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|1.21
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.01
|+119.67%
|0.01
|+155.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.02
|+276.85%
|0.97
|-91.57%
|Operating Income
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-276.85%
|0.25
|-132.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.05
|-0.02
|+324.54%
|0.25
|-80.46%
|Net Income
|0.04
|-0.02
|+280.56%
|0.18
|-78.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|-0.07
|+285.71%
|0.59
|-78.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.04Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
