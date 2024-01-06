Ace Men Engineering Works Q2 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.77% YoY

Ace Men Engineering Works declared their Q2 FY24 results on 04 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the profit decreased by 78.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the profit increased by 280.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 119.67% q-o-q & increased by 155.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 276.85% q-o-q & decreased by 132.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 78.07% Y-o-Y.

Ace Men Engineering Works Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 1.21 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.01 +119.67% 0.01 +155.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.02 +276.85% 0.97 -91.57% Operating Income -0.08 -0.02 -276.85% 0.25 -132.8% Net Income Before Taxes 0.05 -0.02 +324.54% 0.25 -80.46% Net Income 0.04 -0.02 +280.56% 0.18 -78.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 -0.07 +285.71% 0.59 -78.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

