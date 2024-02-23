Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 53.56% YOY

Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 53.56% YOY

Livemint

Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & profit decreased by 53.56% YoY

Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ace Men Engineering Works announced their Q3 FY24 results on 20 Feb, 2024. The company experienced a significant decline in revenue, with a decrease of 100% year-over-year. Additionally, the profit also took a hit, falling by 53.56% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ace Men Engineering Works saw no change in revenue, but a notable increase of 50.51% in profit.

However, the company faced challenges with a substantial rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 12.69% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 217.89% year-over-year.

Despite this, the operating income showed a slight improvement, rising by 9.21% from the previous quarter. However, it still saw a significant decline of 143.86% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 0.19, reflecting a decrease of 53.42% year-over-year for Ace Men Engineering Works.

Ace Men Engineering Works Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%1.07-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03+12.69%0.01+217.89%
Total Operating Expense0.070.08-9.21%0.9-91.83%
Operating Income-0.07-0.08+9.21%0.17-143.86%
Net Income Before Taxes0.070.05+48.66%0.17-57.21%
Net Income0.060.04+50.51%0.13-53.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.190.13+46.15%0.41-53.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.