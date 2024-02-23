Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 53.56% YOY

Ace Men Engineering Works announced their Q3 FY24 results on 20 Feb, 2024. The company experienced a significant decline in revenue, with a decrease of 100% year-over-year. Additionally, the profit also took a hit, falling by 53.56% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ace Men Engineering Works saw no change in revenue, but a notable increase of 50.51% in profit.

However, the company faced challenges with a substantial rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 12.69% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 217.89% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite this, the operating income showed a slight improvement, rising by 9.21% from the previous quarter. However, it still saw a significant decline of 143.86% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹0.19, reflecting a decrease of 53.42% year-over-year for Ace Men Engineering Works.

Ace Men Engineering Works Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 1.07 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 +12.69% 0.01 +217.89% Total Operating Expense 0.07 0.08 -9.21% 0.9 -91.83% Operating Income -0.07 -0.08 +9.21% 0.17 -143.86% Net Income Before Taxes 0.07 0.05 +48.66% 0.17 -57.21% Net Income 0.06 0.04 +50.51% 0.13 -53.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 0.13 +46.15% 0.41 -53.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

