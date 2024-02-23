Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 53.56% YOY

Ace Men Engineering Works announced their Q3 FY24 results on 20 Feb, 2024. The company experienced a significant decline in revenue, with a decrease of 100% year-over-year. Additionally, the profit also took a hit, falling by 53.56% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ace Men Engineering Works saw no change in revenue, but a notable increase of 50.51% in profit.
However, the company faced challenges with a substantial rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 12.69% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 217.89% year-over-year.
Despite this, the operating income showed a slight improvement, rising by 9.21% from the previous quarter. However, it still saw a significant decline of 143.86% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹0.19, reflecting a decrease of 53.42% year-over-year for Ace Men Engineering Works.
Ace Men Engineering Works Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|1.07
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|+12.69%
|0.01
|+217.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.07
|0.08
|-9.21%
|0.9
|-91.83%
|Operating Income
|-0.07
|-0.08
|+9.21%
|0.17
|-143.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.07
|0.05
|+48.66%
|0.17
|-57.21%
|Net Income
|0.06
|0.04
|+50.51%
|0.13
|-53.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|0.13
|+46.15%
|0.41
|-53.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
