Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results 2025:Ace Men Engineering Works declared their Q3 results on 19 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in profitability. The company reported a profit of ₹0.01 crore, reflecting a dramatic decline of 83.33% year-over-year. Revenue remained stagnant at ₹0 crore, indicating a 0% change compared to the previous year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company experienced a stable revenue stream with a 0% decline, but profitability saw a remarkable increase of 200%. This indicates a more favorable comparison to the immediate past despite the overall poor performance year-on-year.

The operational metrics also tell a mixed story. The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a drastic reduction of 100% both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Meanwhile, operating income was reported to have decreased by 0% from the prior quarter but showed a notable increase of 85.71% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹0.02, which is a decrease of 89.47% compared to the same quarter last year, further emphasizing the challenges faced by the firm in maintaining profitability.

Ace Men Engineering Works has seen a marginal return of 0.14% in the last week, a more substantial return of 6.85% over the past six months, but a negative return of -2.82% year-to-date, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Ace Men Engineering Works has a market capitalization of ₹26.34 crore, with its stock price fluctuating between a 52-week high of ₹92.99 and a low of ₹40.5.

Ace Men Engineering Works Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0.01 -100% 0.03 -100% Total Operating Expense 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.07 -85.71% Operating Income -0.01 -0.01 -0% -0.07 +85.71% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 -0.01 +200% 0.07 -85.71% Net Income 0.01 -0.01 +200% 0.06 -83.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -0.05 +140% 0.19 -89.47%