Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 83.33% YOY, profit at ₹0.01 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Published21 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Feb, 2025

Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results 2025:Ace Men Engineering Works declared their Q3 results on 19 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in profitability. The company reported a profit of 0.01 crore, reflecting a dramatic decline of 83.33% year-over-year. Revenue remained stagnant at 0 crore, indicating a 0% change compared to the previous year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company experienced a stable revenue stream with a 0% decline, but profitability saw a remarkable increase of 200%. This indicates a more favorable comparison to the immediate past despite the overall poor performance year-on-year.

Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results

The operational metrics also tell a mixed story. The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a drastic reduction of 100% both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Meanwhile, operating income was reported to have decreased by 0% from the prior quarter but showed a notable increase of 85.71% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at 0.02, which is a decrease of 89.47% compared to the same quarter last year, further emphasizing the challenges faced by the firm in maintaining profitability.

Ace Men Engineering Works has seen a marginal return of 0.14% in the last week, a more substantial return of 6.85% over the past six months, but a negative return of -2.82% year-to-date, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Ace Men Engineering Works has a market capitalization of 26.34 crore, with its stock price fluctuating between a 52-week high of 92.99 and a low of 40.5.

Ace Men Engineering Works Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00.01-100%0.03-100%
Total Operating Expense0.010.01-0%0.07-85.71%
Operating Income-0.01-0.01-0%-0.07+85.71%
Net Income Before Taxes0.01-0.01+200%0.07-85.71%
Net Income0.01-0.01+200%0.06-83.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-0.05+140%0.19-89.47%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.01Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST
