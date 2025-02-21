Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 83.33% YOY, profit at ₹0.01 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Ace Men Engineering Works Q3 Results 2025:Ace Men Engineering Works declared their Q3 results on 19 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in profitability. The company reported a profit of ₹0.01 crore, reflecting a dramatic decline of 83.33% year-over-year. Revenue remained stagnant at ₹0 crore, indicating a 0% change compared to the previous year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, the company experienced a stable revenue stream with a 0% decline, but profitability saw a remarkable increase of 200%. This indicates a more favorable comparison to the immediate past despite the overall poor performance year-on-year.
The operational metrics also tell a mixed story. The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a drastic reduction of 100% both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Meanwhile, operating income was reported to have decreased by 0% from the prior quarter but showed a notable increase of 85.71% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹0.02, which is a decrease of 89.47% compared to the same quarter last year, further emphasizing the challenges faced by the firm in maintaining profitability.
Ace Men Engineering Works has seen a marginal return of 0.14% in the last week, a more substantial return of 6.85% over the past six months, but a negative return of -2.82% year-to-date, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Ace Men Engineering Works has a market capitalization of ₹26.34 crore, with its stock price fluctuating between a 52-week high of ₹92.99 and a low of ₹40.5.
Ace Men Engineering Works Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0.01
|-100%
|0.03
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.07
|-85.71%
|Operating Income
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0%
|-0.07
|+85.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|-0.01
|+200%
|0.07
|-85.71%
|Net Income
|0.01
|-0.01
|+200%
|0.06
|-83.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-0.05
|+140%
|0.19
|-89.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.01Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0Cr