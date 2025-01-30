Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 152.1% YOY, profit at ₹112.06 crore and revenue at ₹349.01 crore

Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Acme Solar Holdings declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 5.24% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 152.1% year-over-year, reaching ₹112.06 crore. The total revenue stood at ₹349.01 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Acme Solar Holdings experienced substantial growth, with revenue soaring by 34.45% and profit escalating by an astonishing 632.42%. This growth underscores the company's strong performance in the renewable energy sector.

However, it is noteworthy that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick of 3.93% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 0.3% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

The operating income also displayed a positive trend, rising by 43.35% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 16.49% year-over-year. This indicates robust operational performance and effective cost management strategies employed by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.17, which marks a remarkable increase of 193.24% year-over-year, further emphasizing the company's strong profitability and shareholder value.

Acme Solar Holdings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 349.01 259.59 +34.45% 331.63 +5.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.65 16.02 +3.93% 16.6 +0.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.66 59.87 +16.35% 84.73 -17.79% Total Operating Expense 118.38 98.7 +19.94% 133.65 -11.43% Operating Income 230.64 160.89 +43.35% 197.99 +16.49% Net Income Before Taxes 103.37 18.15 +469.53% 28.63 +261.05% Net Income 112.06 15.3 +632.42% 44.45 +152.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.17 0.29 +648.28% 0.74 +193.24%

