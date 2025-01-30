Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 152.1% YOY, profit at ₹112.06 crore and revenue at ₹349.01 crore

Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Acme Solar Holdings declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 5.24% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 152.1% year-over-year, reaching ₹112.06 crore. The total revenue stood at ₹349.01 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Acme Solar Holdings experienced substantial growth, with revenue soaring by 34.45% and profit escalating by an astonishing 632.42%. This growth underscores the company's strong performance in the renewable energy sector.
However, it is noteworthy that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick of 3.93% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 0.3% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing investments in operational efficiency.
The operating income also displayed a positive trend, rising by 43.35% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 16.49% year-over-year. This indicates robust operational performance and effective cost management strategies employed by the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.17, which marks a remarkable increase of 193.24% year-over-year, further emphasizing the company's strong profitability and shareholder value.
Acme Solar Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|349.01
|259.59
|+34.45%
|331.63
|+5.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.65
|16.02
|+3.93%
|16.6
|+0.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.66
|59.87
|+16.35%
|84.73
|-17.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|118.38
|98.7
|+19.94%
|133.65
|-11.43%
|Operating Income
|230.64
|160.89
|+43.35%
|197.99
|+16.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|103.37
|18.15
|+469.53%
|28.63
|+261.05%
|Net Income
|112.06
|15.3
|+632.42%
|44.45
|+152.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.17
|0.29
|+648.28%
|0.74
|+193.24%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹112.06Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹349.01Cr