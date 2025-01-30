Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 152.1% YOY, profit at ₹112.06 crore and revenue at ₹349.01 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Acme Solar Holdings declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 5.24% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 152.1% year-over-year, reaching 112.06 crore. The total revenue stood at 349.01 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Acme Solar Holdings experienced substantial growth, with revenue soaring by 34.45% and profit escalating by an astonishing 632.42%. This growth underscores the company's strong performance in the renewable energy sector.

However, it is noteworthy that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick of 3.93% quarter-over-quarter and a modest increase of 0.3% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

Acme Solar Holdings Q3 Results

The operating income also displayed a positive trend, rising by 43.35% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 16.49% year-over-year. This indicates robust operational performance and effective cost management strategies employed by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.17, which marks a remarkable increase of 193.24% year-over-year, further emphasizing the company's strong profitability and shareholder value.

Acme Solar Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue349.01259.59+34.45%331.63+5.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.6516.02+3.93%16.6+0.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.6659.87+16.35%84.73-17.79%
Total Operating Expense118.3898.7+19.94%133.65-11.43%
Operating Income230.64160.89+43.35%197.99+16.49%
Net Income Before Taxes103.3718.15+469.53%28.63+261.05%
Net Income112.0615.3+632.42%44.45+152.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.170.29+648.28%0.74+193.24%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹112.06Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹349.01Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
