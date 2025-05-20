ACME Solar Holdings Q4 net profit nosedives 77% to ₹122 cr

ACME Solar Holdings on Monday posted a sharp fall of over 77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹122 crore in March 2025 quarter.
It had posted a net profit of ₹532.3 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
However, the company increased its total income to ₹539.2 crore from ₹318 crore in the year ago quarter.
As per the filing, its finance costs increased to ₹205.5 crore from ₹177.3 crore in January-March period of FY24.
Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose to ₹102.2 crore from ₹61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.
For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to ₹250.8 crore from ₹697.7 crore in FY24.
ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.
The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India with an operational capacity of 2,705 MW and under construction capacity of 4,265 MW.
