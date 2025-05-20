Subscribe

ACME Solar Holdings Q4 net profit nosedives 77% to ₹122 cr

The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India with an operational capacity of 2,705 MW and under construction capacity of 4,265 MW.

PTI
Updated20 May 2025, 09:56 AM IST
The combined revenue of companies that have reported their March-quarter earnings so far rose 1.8% year-on-year, while aggregate net profit grew over 8%, a Mint analysis showed. (Image: Pixabay)
ACME Solar Holdings on Monday posted a sharp fall of over 77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to 122 crore in March 2025 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of 532.3 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the company increased its total income to 539.2 crore from 318 crore in the year ago quarter.

As per the filing, its finance costs increased to 205.5 crore from 177.3 crore in January-March period of FY24.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose to 102.2 crore from 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to 250.8 crore from 697.7 crore in FY24.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India with an operational capacity of 2,705 MW and under construction capacity of 4,265 MW.

 
