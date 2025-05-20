ACME Solar Holdings Q4 net profit nosedives 77% to ₹122 cr

ACME Solar Holdings on Monday posted a sharp fall of over 77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹122 crore in March 2025 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of ₹532.3 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the company increased its total income to ₹539.2 crore from ₹318 crore in the year ago quarter.

As per the filing, its finance costs increased to ₹205.5 crore from ₹177.3 crore in January-March period of FY24.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose to ₹102.2 crore from ₹61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to ₹250.8 crore from ₹697.7 crore in FY24.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.