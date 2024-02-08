Action Construction Equipment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.83% YoY

Action Construction Equipment declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.37% & the profit increased by 89.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.86% and the profit increased by 19.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.42% q-o-q & increased by 26.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.64% q-o-q & increased by 68.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 101.97% Y-o-Y.
Action Construction Equipment has delivered 6.11% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in the last 6 months, and 19.44% YTD return.
Currently, Action Construction Equipment has a market cap of ₹11,786.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,020.5 & ₹337.1 respectively.
Action Construction Equipment Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|753.11
|673.24
|+11.86%
|556.33
|+35.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.88
|29.61
|+14.42%
|26.83
|+26.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.89
|5.43
|+8.47%
|4.38
|+34.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|656.26
|589.49
|+11.33%
|498.85
|+31.55%
|Operating Income
|96.85
|83.75
|+15.64%
|57.48
|+68.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|114.3
|96.91
|+17.94%
|62.03
|+84.27%
|Net Income
|88.25
|73.92
|+19.39%
|46.49
|+89.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.88
|6.43
|+22.4%
|3.9
|+101.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹88.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹753.11Cr
