Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Action Construction Equipment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.83% YoY

Action Construction Equipment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.83% YoY

Livemint

Action Construction Equipment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 35.37% YoY & Profit Increased by 89.83% YoY

Action Construction Equipment Q3 FY24 Results Live

Action Construction Equipment declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.37% & the profit increased by 89.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.86% and the profit increased by 19.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.42% q-o-q & increased by 26.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.64% q-o-q & increased by 68.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 101.97% Y-o-Y.

Action Construction Equipment has delivered 6.11% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in the last 6 months, and 19.44% YTD return.

Currently, Action Construction Equipment has a market cap of 11,786.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1,020.5 & 337.1 respectively.

Action Construction Equipment Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue753.11673.24+11.86%556.33+35.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.8829.61+14.42%26.83+26.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.895.43+8.47%4.38+34.47%
Total Operating Expense656.26589.49+11.33%498.85+31.55%
Operating Income96.8583.75+15.64%57.48+68.49%
Net Income Before Taxes114.396.91+17.94%62.03+84.27%
Net Income88.2573.92+19.39%46.49+89.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.886.43+22.4%3.9+101.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹88.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹753.11Cr

