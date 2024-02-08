Action Construction Equipment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 89.83% YoY

Action Construction Equipment declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.37% & the profit increased by 89.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.86% and the profit increased by 19.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.42% q-o-q & increased by 26.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.64% q-o-q & increased by 68.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 101.97% Y-o-Y.

Action Construction Equipment has delivered 6.11% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in the last 6 months, and 19.44% YTD return.

Currently, Action Construction Equipment has a market cap of ₹11,786.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,020.5 & ₹337.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Action Construction Equipment Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 753.11 673.24 +11.86% 556.33 +35.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.88 29.61 +14.42% 26.83 +26.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.89 5.43 +8.47% 4.38 +34.47% Total Operating Expense 656.26 589.49 +11.33% 498.85 +31.55% Operating Income 96.85 83.75 +15.64% 57.48 +68.49% Net Income Before Taxes 114.3 96.91 +17.94% 62.03 +84.27% Net Income 88.25 73.92 +19.39% 46.49 +89.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.88 6.43 +22.4% 3.9 +101.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹88.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹753.11Cr

