Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit surges 47% to ₹284 crore, revenue up 13%
Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: The company's consolidated revenue came in at ₹3,421 crore, as against ₹3,032 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Adani Energy Solutions on November 6 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹284 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), higher by 47 percent as compared to ₹194 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
