Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.77% YOY

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : Adani Energy Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, revealing a 40.18% increase in revenue but a 5.77% decrease in profit compared to the previous year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 3.16% growth in revenue and an 11.81% rise in profit.
The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 30.84% sequentially and 41.18% year-on-year.
Operating income saw a 13.88% increase quarter-on-quarter and a marginal 0.06% increase year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.24, marking a 13.68% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Adani Energy Solutions delivered returns of 1.44% in the last week, 38.37% in the last 6 months, and 1.86% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹118822.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1250 & ₹686 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024.
Adani Energy Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4706.85
|4562.73
|+3.16%
|3357.66
|+40.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|179.44
|259.46
|-30.84%
|305.09
|-41.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|467.51
|457.64
|+2.16%
|415.55
|+12.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|3553.24
|3549.73
|+0.1%
|2204.73
|+61.16%
|Operating Income
|1153.61
|1013
|+13.88%
|1152.93
|+0.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|551.95
|514.65
|+7.25%
|659.62
|-16.32%
|Net Income
|363.51
|325.12
|+11.81%
|385.76
|-5.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.24
|2.92
|+10.96%
|3.75
|-13.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹363.51Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4706.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!