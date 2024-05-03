Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.77% YOY

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.77% YOY

Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 40.18% YoY & profit decreased by 5.77% YoY

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : Adani Energy Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, revealing a 40.18% increase in revenue but a 5.77% decrease in profit compared to the previous year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 3.16% growth in revenue and an 11.81% rise in profit.

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 30.84% sequentially and 41.18% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a 13.88% increase quarter-on-quarter and a marginal 0.06% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.24, marking a 13.68% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Adani Energy Solutions delivered returns of 1.44% in the last week, 38.37% in the last 6 months, and 1.86% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 118822.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1250 & 686 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024.

Adani Energy Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4706.854562.73+3.16%3357.66+40.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total179.44259.46-30.84%305.09-41.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization467.51457.64+2.16%415.55+12.5%
Total Operating Expense3553.243549.73+0.1%2204.73+61.16%
Operating Income1153.611013+13.88%1152.93+0.06%
Net Income Before Taxes551.95514.65+7.25%659.62-16.32%
Net Income363.51325.12+11.81%385.76-5.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.242.92+10.96%3.75-13.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹363.51Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4706.85Cr

