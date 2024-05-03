Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.77% YOY

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 40.18% YoY & profit decreased by 5.77% YoY

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results Live : Adani Energy Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, revealing a 40.18% increase in revenue but a 5.77% decrease in profit compared to the previous year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 3.16% growth in revenue and an 11.81% rise in profit.

The company managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 30.84% sequentially and 41.18% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a 13.88% increase quarter-on-quarter and a marginal 0.06% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.24, marking a 13.68% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Adani Energy Solutions delivered returns of 1.44% in the last week, 38.37% in the last 6 months, and 1.86% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹118822.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1250 & ₹686 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024.

Adani Energy Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4706.85 4562.73 +3.16% 3357.66 +40.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 179.44 259.46 -30.84% 305.09 -41.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 467.51 457.64 +2.16% 415.55 +12.5% Total Operating Expense 3553.24 3549.73 +0.1% 2204.73 +61.16% Operating Income 1153.61 1013 +13.88% 1152.93 +0.06% Net Income Before Taxes 551.95 514.65 +7.25% 659.62 -16.32% Net Income 363.51 325.12 +11.81% 385.76 -5.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.24 2.92 +10.96% 3.75 -13.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹363.51Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4706.85Cr

