Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Enterprise Q2 net profit halves to 227.82 crore
BREAKING NEWS

Adani Enterprise Q2 net profit halves to 227.82 crore

Mayur Bhalerao

  • Revenue during the period stood at 22,517.3 crore, down 41% from 38,175.23 crore a year ago

Adani Enterprises

Mumbai: Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 50.6% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter to 227.82 crore, hurt by weak performance in its key coal trading division.

Revenue during the period stood at 22,517.3 crore, down 41% from 38,175.23 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 39% to 2,979 crore on account of strong incubating businesses.

Integrated resources management revenue slumped 59% year-on year to 12,505 crore in three months to September from 30,664 crore a year ago, impacted by correction in coal prices and lower sales volume.

“We are fundamentally reshaping the essence of incubation scale and velocity," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

“Adani Enterprises covers sectors that span energy, utility, transport, D2C, and primary industries. With many ventures now market-ready and thriving, our H1 FY23-24 results have been boosted by the core infra incubating businesses, thereby being a strong testament to our incubating ventures," he added.

New energy ecosystem revenue stood at 1,939 crore during the period under review, rising 216% YoY.

Having opened at 2248 apiece today on the BSE, shares of the company pared gains to end the day lower at 2,212.

The company's cash accruals climbed 26% on year to 1,242 crore, with gross debt at 42,102 crore as of end of September.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 03:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.