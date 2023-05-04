Adani Ent’s quarterly profit doubles on airports business

The holding company of the embattled Adani group on Thursday revealed in an exchange filing that during FY23, certain investigations initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs against AEL’s step-down subsidiary—Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), its holding company GVK Airport Holdings Ltd and the erstwhile promoter directors of MIAL for the period prior to 27 June 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}