Furthermore, Adani Road Transport has completed 81% of the Mancherial Repallewada project in Telangana, while it completed 21% of the Kodad Khammam project in the same state. Also, the company completed 33% and 31% of the Vijayawada Bypass project in Andhra Pradesh and the Nanasa Pidgaon project in Madhya Pradesh. These projects are under execution.