Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit grows 44% to ₹674 crore, revenue falls 38%1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Q1 results: The firm reports 44% YoY increase in net profit, revenue falls 38% YoY due to correction in coal prices.
Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises today announced its Q1 results with net profit growth of 44% year-on-year at ₹674 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. The company's revenue fell 38% YoY. The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹25,810 crore on account of correction in coal prices.
