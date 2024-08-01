Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 116% to ₹1,454 crore, revenue up 13% YoY; FMCG biz demerger approved

  • Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate reported a rise of 13 per cent in revenue for the first quarter of current fiscal at 25,472 crore

Nikita Prasad
Published1 Aug 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit surged two-folds in the June quarter
Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit surged two-folds in the June quarter (REUTERS)

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Adani Enterprises announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a two-fold surge of 116 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,454 crore, compared to 674 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate reported a rise of 13 per cent in revenue from operations for the first quarter of current fiscal at 25,472 crore, compared to 22,644 crore in the year ago period.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 03:10 PM IST
