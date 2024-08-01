Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 116% to ₹1,454 crore, revenue up 13% YoY; FMCG biz demerger approved

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Adani Enterprises announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a two-fold surge of 116 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,454 crore, compared to ₹674 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate reported a rise of 13 per cent in revenue from operations for the first quarter of current fiscal at ₹25,472 crore, compared to ₹22,644 crore in the year ago period.