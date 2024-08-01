Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 116% to ₹1,454 crore, revenue up 13% YoY; FMCG biz demerger approved

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 116% to ₹1,454 crore, revenue up 13% YoY; FMCG biz demerger approved

Nikita Prasad

  • Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate reported a rise of 13 per cent in revenue for the first quarter of current fiscal at 25,472 crore

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net profit surged two-folds in the June quarter

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Adani Enterprises announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, August 1, reporting a two-fold surge of 116 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,454 crore, compared to 674 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate reported a rise of 13 per cent in revenue from operations for the first quarter of current fiscal at 25,472 crore, compared to 22,644 crore in the year ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
