Adani Group's flagship, Adani Enterprises posted a consolidated net profit of ₹469.46 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to ₹271.46 crore in the same quarter last year - registering a growth of 72.94%. Q1 PAT also jumped by 54.27% from ₹304.32 crore in the preceding quarter. The profit was attributable to the owners. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹40,844.25 crore in Q1FY23 - rising by 3.25 folds or 224.71% from ₹12,578.77 crore in Q1FY22. Also, revenue climbed by 64.26% from ₹24,865.52 crore in Q4FY22.

