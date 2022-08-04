Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹40,844.25 crore in Q1FY23 - rising by 3.25 folds or 224.71% from ₹12,578.77 crore in Q1FY22. Also, revenue climbed by 64.26% from ₹24,865.52 crore in Q4FY22.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Adani Group's flagship, Adani Enterprises posted a consolidated net profit of ₹469.46 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to ₹271.46 crore in the same quarter last year - registering a growth of 72.94%. Q1 PAT also jumped by 54.27% from ₹304.32 crore in the preceding quarter. The profit was attributable to the owners. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹40,844.25 crore in Q1FY23 - rising by 3.25 folds or 224.71% from ₹12,578.77 crore in Q1FY22. Also, revenue climbed by 64.26% from ₹24,865.52 crore in Q4FY22.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Adani Group's flagship, Adani Enterprises posted a consolidated net profit of ₹469.46 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to ₹271.46 crore in the same quarter last year - registering a growth of 72.94%. Q1 PAT also jumped by 54.27% from ₹304.32 crore in the preceding quarter. The profit was attributable to the owners. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹40,844.25 crore in Q1FY23 - rising by 3.25 folds or 224.71% from ₹12,578.77 crore in Q1FY22. Also, revenue climbed by 64.26% from ₹24,865.52 crore in Q4FY22.
Further, the company's total income increased by 223% yoy to ₹41,066 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.
Further, the company's total income increased by 223% yoy to ₹41,066 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.
Meanwhile, EBIDTA increased by 107% yoy to 1,965 crore due to full consolidation of airports business and improved realizations in IRM business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, "While our diversified growth is reflected across our range of businesses, Adani Enterprises continues to prove itself as one of the world's most successful multi-industry incubators."
He added, “AEL's incubation strategy has no parallel, and we intend to further leverage this unique business model as we transform the Adani Group into an integrated ‘platform of platforms’ with unprecedented access to the Indian consumer."
Further, Adani said, "AEL's high growth lays the foundation for us to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services. Through our partnership with TotalEnergies in ANIL, we have also begun our journey to become the world's largest player in green hydrogen."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, Adani Enterprises signed an MoU with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), the premier public-funded agency overseeing Israel's innovation policy, for cooperation in technological innovation between Israeli entities and the Adani Group.
The tie-up with IIA will lead to the creation of a cutting-edge innovation platform that will allow Adani businesses to access tech solutions provided by Israeli start-ups whereby selected innovation projects will be supported by the partnership. The collaboration will span climate change, cyber, AI, IoT, 5G, and agriculture, all of which are core businesses for Adani.
On BSE, Adani Enterprises shares closed at ₹2,723.20 apiece up by ₹11.65 or 0.43%. The shares touched a new 52-week high of ₹2,743.80 apiece.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company's market cap is around ₹3,10,445.11 crore.