The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of ₹10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago
The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Mint )

Adani Enterprises Q2 consolidated profit at 436 crore

Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 04:36 PM IST

The total expenses increased to 8,788.59 crore in the September quarter

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of 435.73 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to 9,312.14 crore from 8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses increased to 8,788.59 crore in the September quarter compared to 8,571.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The EBIDTA for the quarter increased by healthy 76% at 951 crore owing to better volumes in mining services and solar manufacturing businesses," the company said in a statement. EBIDTA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation.

