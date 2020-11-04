Adani Enterprises Q2 consolidated profit at 436 crore

The total expenses increased to ₹8,788.59 crore in the September quarter

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of ₹435.73 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of ₹10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to ₹9,312.14 crore from ₹8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses increased to ₹8,788.59 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹8,571.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to ₹9,312.14 crore from ₹8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses increased to ₹8,788.59 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹8,571.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The EBIDTA for the quarter increased by healthy 76% at ₹951 crore owing to better volumes in mining services and solar manufacturing businesses," the company said in a statement. EBIDTA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

