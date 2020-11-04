Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >Adani Enterprises Q2 consolidated profit at 436 crore
The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

Adani Enterprises Q2 consolidated profit at 436 crore

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST PTI

The total expenses increased to 8,788.59 crore in the September quarter

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of 435.73 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a filing to the BSE.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of 435.73 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to 9,312.14 crore from 8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses increased to 8,788.59 crore in the September quarter compared to 8,571.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to 9,312.14 crore from 8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses increased to 8,788.59 crore in the September quarter compared to 8,571.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The EBIDTA for the quarter increased by healthy 76% at 951 crore owing to better volumes in mining services and solar manufacturing businesses," the company said in a statement. EBIDTA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.