Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 664.53% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Adani Enterprises declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 664.53% year-over-year. The company's topline also saw a modest increase of 0.4%, although revenue declined by 11.24% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline of 15.5% quarter-over-quarter, but rose by 26.55% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Operating income for the quarter reported a decrease of 6.2% from the previous quarter, yet showed a robust increase of 49.63% year-over-year, highlighting the company's growth trajectory despite recent challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 14.87, marking an impressive increase of 523.61% year-over-year. This substantial jump in EPS indicates strong profitability and effective cost management by the company.

Adani Enterprises has shown varied performance in stock returns, delivering a 4.72% return in the last week, but experiencing a decline of 2.8% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a 4.22% return, reflecting a mixed sentiment among investors.

Currently, Adani Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of 342710.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 3743.9 and a low of 2142, underscoring the volatility and potential of its stock.

As of October 31, 2024, two analysts are covering Adani Enterprises, with one rating it as a Buy and another as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation suggests a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

Adani Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22608.0725472.4-11.24%22517.33+0.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total742.28878.39-15.5%586.57+26.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization1035.19934.08+10.82%756.96+36.76%
Total Operating Expense19949.722638.34-11.88%20740.69-3.81%
Operating Income2658.372834.06-6.2%1776.64+49.63%
Net Income Before Taxes2408.892235.56+7.75%791.02+204.53%
Net Income1741.751454.5+19.75%227.82+664.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.8712.33+20.56%2.38+523.61%
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
