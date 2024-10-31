Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 664.53% YoY

Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Adani Enterprises declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 664.53% year-over-year. The company's topline also saw a modest increase of 0.4%, although revenue declined by 11.24% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline of 15.5% quarter-over-quarter, but rose by 26.55% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Operating income for the quarter reported a decrease of 6.2% from the previous quarter, yet showed a robust increase of 49.63% year-over-year, highlighting the company's growth trajectory despite recent challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹14.87, marking an impressive increase of 523.61% year-over-year. This substantial jump in EPS indicates strong profitability and effective cost management by the company.

Adani Enterprises has shown varied performance in stock returns, delivering a 4.72% return in the last week, but experiencing a decline of 2.8% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a 4.22% return, reflecting a mixed sentiment among investors.

Currently, Adani Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹342710.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3743.9 and a low of ₹2142, underscoring the volatility and potential of its stock.

As of October 31, 2024, two analysts are covering Adani Enterprises, with one rating it as a Buy and another as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation suggests a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.

Adani Enterprises Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22608.07 25472.4 -11.24% 22517.33 +0.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 742.28 878.39 -15.5% 586.57 +26.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 1035.19 934.08 +10.82% 756.96 +36.76% Total Operating Expense 19949.7 22638.34 -11.88% 20740.69 -3.81% Operating Income 2658.37 2834.06 -6.2% 1776.64 +49.63% Net Income Before Taxes 2408.89 2235.56 +7.75% 791.02 +204.53% Net Income 1741.75 1454.5 +19.75% 227.82 +664.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.87 12.33 +20.56% 2.38 +523.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1741.75Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹22608.07Cr

