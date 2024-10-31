Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 664.53% YoY

Adani Enterprises Q2 Results Live : Adani Enterprises declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 664.53% year-over-year. The company's topline also saw a modest increase of 0.4%, although revenue declined by 11.24% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline of 15.5% quarter-over-quarter, but rose by 26.55% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage costs amidst fluctuating revenues.
Operating income for the quarter reported a decrease of 6.2% from the previous quarter, yet showed a robust increase of 49.63% year-over-year, highlighting the company's growth trajectory despite recent challenges.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹14.87, marking an impressive increase of 523.61% year-over-year. This substantial jump in EPS indicates strong profitability and effective cost management by the company.
Adani Enterprises has shown varied performance in stock returns, delivering a 4.72% return in the last week, but experiencing a decline of 2.8% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a 4.22% return, reflecting a mixed sentiment among investors.
Currently, Adani Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹342710.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3743.9 and a low of ₹2142, underscoring the volatility and potential of its stock.
As of October 31, 2024, two analysts are covering Adani Enterprises, with one rating it as a Buy and another as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation suggests a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future performance.
Adani Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22608.07
|25472.4
|-11.24%
|22517.33
|+0.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|742.28
|878.39
|-15.5%
|586.57
|+26.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1035.19
|934.08
|+10.82%
|756.96
|+36.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|19949.7
|22638.34
|-11.88%
|20740.69
|-3.81%
|Operating Income
|2658.37
|2834.06
|-6.2%
|1776.64
|+49.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2408.89
|2235.56
|+7.75%
|791.02
|+204.53%
|Net Income
|1741.75
|1454.5
|+19.75%
|227.82
|+664.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.87
|12.33
|+20.56%
|2.38
|+523.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1741.75Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹22608.07Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar