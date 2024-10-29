Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday, announced a 664 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹1,742 crore compared to ₹228 crore in the same period last year.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country. This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.